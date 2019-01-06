Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) Shares Gap Up to $9.66

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.66. Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 87760 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBS. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $967.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Basico had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 12.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Basico will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 120.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 421,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,573,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 80,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico during the third quarter worth $2,949,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 186.9% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

