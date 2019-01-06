CommerceBlock (CBT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, CommerceBlock has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $677.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CommerceBlock token can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, OKEx and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 743,256,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,256,686 tokens. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX, Mercatox and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

