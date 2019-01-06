Coimatic 3.0 Tops One Day Volume of $13.00 (CTIC3)

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Coimatic 3.0 has a market capitalization of $1,480.00 and $13.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coimatic 3.0 token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Coimatic 3.0 has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coimatic 3.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.02232209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00158867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00213378 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024651 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024678 BTC.

About Coimatic 3.0

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic . The official website for Coimatic 3.0 is coimatic.com

Buying and Selling Coimatic 3.0

Coimatic 3.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 3.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 3.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coimatic 3.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coimatic 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coimatic 3.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.