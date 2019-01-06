Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,010,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,018,000 after acquiring an additional 810,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,826,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 535,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 406,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 406,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

