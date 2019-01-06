Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $80,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,874,000 after acquiring an additional 780,270 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,114,000 after acquiring an additional 374,328 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 992,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,672,000 after acquiring an additional 322,712 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 472,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,542,000 after acquiring an additional 293,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,062,000 after acquiring an additional 280,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Gabelli downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

MSI opened at $115.56 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $90.69 and a 1-year high of $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $385,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,854,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,051 shares of company stock worth $38,064,089. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

