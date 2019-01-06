CNO Financial Group (CNO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s top-line has been witnessing growth over the past several years. Its Bankers Life and Washington National segments are poised for growth as well. Its tie-up with Wilton Reassurance Company will likely boost its growth going forward. Its strategic capital management also impresses. Moreover, the company has witnessed its 2018 and 2019 earnings estimates move upward over the past 60 days. Shares have lost in a year’s time, wider than its industry’s decline. The company has been persistently witnessing a rise in operating expenses. The same is expected to increase going forward and also might continue hurting its bottom line.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNO. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE CNO opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.22. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.03 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. David bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,403.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $321,517.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,236.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

