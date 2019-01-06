Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Clovis Oncology to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.32.

Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. 2,140,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,830. The company has a market cap of $946.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $68.80.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 390.65%. Clovis Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $30,620.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 641,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,114 shares in the last quarter.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

