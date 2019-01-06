Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases. The company’s lead product consists of palovarotene, a novel RAR? agonist, to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, multiple osteochondroma and other diseases. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.57. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $19.58.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTA. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,192,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 942,595 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 692,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,037,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 155,336 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

