ClearPoll Market Capitalization Reaches $612,930.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $612,930.00 and approximately $899.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.02228004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00156043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00213129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024760 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024767 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

