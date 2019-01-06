Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (CEM) Shares Up 5.6%

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) shares shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.35. 695,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 938,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

In other news, insider Harry D. Cohen sold 58,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $661,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence Murphy sold 6,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $73,795.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,492 shares of company stock worth $2,158,582 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 73,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

