Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $119.55 Million Holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,070,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429,980 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP were worth $119,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 26,616,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,675 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,201,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,103,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671,414 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,225,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,787,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

