Citigroup Lowers Medtronic (MDT) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $109.00.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medtronic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.81.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

