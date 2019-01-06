Cision (CISN) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) shot up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.02. 627,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 678,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cision Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CISN. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Cision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,639,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cision by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,253,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cision by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile (NYSE:CISN)

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

