Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,662. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Nomura cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

