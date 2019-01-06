China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

CAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

NASDAQ CAAS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,200. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.43.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

