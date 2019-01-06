Childrens Place (PLCE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Childrens Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 835,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,237. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $161.65. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.19 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Childrens Place by 50.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,240,000 after purchasing an additional 278,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 12,849.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 268,038 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth about $27,372,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 44.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 194,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth about $16,912,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

