Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 875,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,785 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $107,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4,389.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.02.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,126,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

