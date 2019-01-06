Chemours Co (CC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $90,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth $519,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chemours by 42.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemours from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

NYSE CC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

