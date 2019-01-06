Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $877.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.43. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

