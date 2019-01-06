Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Position Cut by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,516,000 after buying an additional 29,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,299,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,609,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after buying an additional 541,444 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $197,544,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 451.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,596,000 after buying an additional 1,284,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.16.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $105.35 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

