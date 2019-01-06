Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

CRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on Ceragon Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.66.

Ceragon Networks stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 190,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,467. The company has a market capitalization of $295.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.95.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1,581.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 221.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

