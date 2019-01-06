Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Brean Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

CSFL stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In other news, Chairman Ernest S. Pinner bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,024.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,515.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Mcpherson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,437 shares in the company, valued at $834,921.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,225 shares of company stock worth $303,655 in the last 90 days. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 44,935 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centerstate Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

