Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 53.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter worth $1,910,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 6.7% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 160,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,400,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 125,711,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,011,000 after purchasing an additional 543,765 shares during the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

