Celestica (CLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.68

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.68 and last traded at C$11.70, with a volume of 48378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 1.26000002824138 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

