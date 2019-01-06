CDW (CDW) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. 1,375,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 70.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,372,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $1,481,469.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,753.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,586 shares of company stock worth $6,536,421 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

