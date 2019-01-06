CBS (CBS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $58.00 price objective on the media conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBS. ValuEngine raised shares of CBS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group cut shares of CBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CBS from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.21.

Get CBS alerts:

NYSE:CBS opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. CBS has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CBS had a return on equity of 86.51% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBS will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other CBS news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $129,929.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 3,449 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $198,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CBS by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,802,753 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CBS by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,988,800 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CBS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,338 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $185,813,000 after purchasing an additional 568,942 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in CBS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,053,844 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $117,994,000 after purchasing an additional 67,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in CBS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,806,377 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $103,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.