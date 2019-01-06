Cashaa (CAS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $193,987.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $193,987.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,355,312 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

