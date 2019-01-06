Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.71. Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $572.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Longbow Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 476.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $271,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRS traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $38.95. 480,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,633. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.17. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

