Cargojet (CJT) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$73.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

TSE:CJT opened at C$67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.97. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$57.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.58.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 2.26000005960862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

