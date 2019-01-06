Cargojet (CJT) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$73.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.
TSE:CJT opened at C$67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.97. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$57.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.58.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
