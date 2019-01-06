CareDx Inc (CDNA) Receives $34.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $2,853,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 408,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,853.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 108,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $2,937,602.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 87,698 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 998,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.99 million, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.65. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 125.24% and a negative net margin of 113.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which offers pre- and post-transplant continuum. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, which aids clinicians in identifying heart transplant recipients with stable allograft function and AlloSure, which is a donor-derived cell free DNA test.

