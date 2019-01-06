CareDx (CDNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on CareDx to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $35.00 target price on CareDx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.99 million, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.23. CareDx has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 125.24% and a negative net margin of 113.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 108,599 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $2,937,602.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 100,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $2,853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,853.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,599 shares of company stock worth $7,114,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CareDx by 1,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 737.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 325,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 36.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 764,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 203,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,724,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which offers pre- and post-transplant continuum. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, which aids clinicians in identifying heart transplant recipients with stable allograft function and AlloSure, which is a donor-derived cell free DNA test.

Further Reading: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.