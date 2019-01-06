Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.13.
CPLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.
Shares of CPLP opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 42.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 76,089 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.
