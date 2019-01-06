Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

CPLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.

Shares of CPLP opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 42.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 76,089 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

