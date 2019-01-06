Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.13.
Shares of CPLP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 561,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 42.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 30.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.
