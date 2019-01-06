Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Shares of CPLP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 561,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.17 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 42.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 30.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

