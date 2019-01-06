Capital One Financial (COF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have marginally outperformed the industry over the last six months. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been going up lately ahead of the company's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings release. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Also, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.18.

Shares of COF stock opened at $79.54 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 133,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

