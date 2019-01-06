Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Cancer Genetics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cancer Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGIX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 million. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 87.08% and a negative return on equity of 121.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cancer Genetics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 282,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cancer Genetics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 290,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Cancer Genetics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 290,146 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

