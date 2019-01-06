Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$30.11 and a 1-year high of C$49.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.80000001667163 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

