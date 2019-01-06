Canaccord Genuity Lowers Celgene (CELG) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CELG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.87.

CELG opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. Celgene has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celgene will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,228,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,257 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,757,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

