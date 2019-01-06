Calix (CALX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Calix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of CALX opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $518.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.25 million. Analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,386,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 179,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,386,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 179,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 138,962 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 139,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 43,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

