Brokerages Set Wacker Neuson SE (WAC) Target Price at $27.82

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.82 ($32.34).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAC shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Commerzbank set a €26.70 ($31.05) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €26.10 ($30.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock traded up €1.03 ($1.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €17.58 ($20.44). 91,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €18.09 ($21.03) and a 1 year high of €33.86 ($39.37).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

