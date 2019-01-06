Brokerages Set Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) PT at $6.57

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 392.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 131.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTPH stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.83. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. Equities analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

