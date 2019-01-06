Brokerages Set SEGRO plc (SGRO) Target Price at $659.71

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 663.75 ($8.67).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGRO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Numis Securities upgraded SEGRO to an “add” rating and set a GBX 712 ($9.30) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 600.40 ($7.85) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 447.40 ($5.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 612.80 ($8.01).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.