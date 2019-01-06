Brokerages Set New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) PT at $6.50

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBEV. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 584,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 584,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 425.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Age Beverages in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in New Age Beverages in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.42. 8,360,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348,375. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 15.69.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

