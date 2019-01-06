Brokerages Set JMP Group LLC (JMP) Target Price at $6.75

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

JMP Group stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. 11,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 58,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $260,846.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,306.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 30,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $155,368.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,981.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,627 in the last ninety days. 52.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

