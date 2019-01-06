Brokerages Set Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Price Target at $8.25

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have commented on ETM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Entercom Communications in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entercom Communications in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 66,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $467,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,465,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,361,124. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,996,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,925,000 after acquiring an additional 731,432 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Entercom Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Entercom Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Entercom Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETM opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $813.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

