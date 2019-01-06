Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.25 Million

Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post $709.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $693.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.90 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $714.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $678.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.81. 219,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,267. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Valmont Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 101.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

