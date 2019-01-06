Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Will Post Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.29. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $4.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $501.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $120.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,490.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 1,750 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $821,965. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,092,000 after acquiring an additional 422,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,803,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 808,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after purchasing an additional 133,290 shares during the period.

DECK stock opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

