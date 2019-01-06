Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.32 Million

Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will announce $579.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $567.00 million to $587.96 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $842.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $164,375.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $26,265.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $1,224,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,454,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. 1,158,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,600. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

