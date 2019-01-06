Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.81 Million

Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $54.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.13 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $25.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $194.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $195.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $274.63 million, with estimates ranging from $245.61 million to $296.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 206.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 450.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 847.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.52. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

