Broadcom (AVGO) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Broadcom to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Nomura upgraded Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.23. 5,422,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,934. The company has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.90. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $274.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $2.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $4,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.19, for a total value of $2,591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,226,620. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Broadcom by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

