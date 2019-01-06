Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $647,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 224.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 70.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $131,509.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,668.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,746,239.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $647,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/brand-asset-management-group-inc-has-647000-position-in-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.